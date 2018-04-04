Iran, Azerbaijan to negotiate on implementation of latest agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations are underway for the Iranian members of the inter-parliamentary working group to visit Azerbaijan.

Negotiations on the implementation of the latest agreements reached between Iran and Azerbaijan will be held during the visit to Baku of members of the inter-parliamentary friendship group between the two countries, Salman Khodadadi, co-chair of the inter-parliamentary friendship group, told APA’s Tehran bureau.

"We had a telephone conversation with Vasif Talibov, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary friendship group on Monday. The necessity of developing relations was emphasized during the conversation,” Khodadad added.

Khodadadi noted that there is a great potential for the development of relations between the two countries.

"There are no countries other than Azerbaijan and Iran in terms of sharing so many historical, cultural, and religious similarities, as well as of having such great potential for cooperation. Several cities of the two neighboring countries, such as Astara, Bilasuvar and Julfa, bear the same names in Iran and Azerbaijan. Generally there are great opportunities for developing relations between the two countries,” he said.

The group co-chair went on to say that the establishment of fundamental political relations between the two countries is a result of deep economical relations.

“I think that both countries should further expand the economical relations in order to achieve durable political relations. Today, political relations are regulated on the basis of economical interests,” he said.

The Iranian people have always stood by Azerbaijan, Khodadadi emphasized.

“Today, the citizens of the two countries enjoy friendly and fraternal ties,” he said.

Hailing the commissioning of a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian automobile plant in Neftchala, Khodadadi noted that the plant has to satisfy customers by producing qualitative automobiles.

He also said that today Iran has extensive opportunities to serve in Azerbaijan’s medical field, and the production of medications would be another area for the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

