Iran beats Uzbekistan 2-0, gains entry to 2018 World Cup

Iran’s national football team has blanked Uzbekistan with two goals to be the second country that has booked tickets for the 2018 World Cup, scheduled to be hel

Carlos Queiroz's squad secured their place in the 2018 World Cup after the Monday night match in Azadi Stadium in Tehran with goals by Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi.

Iranian team maintained the top position in Group A with a clean sheet on their way to the World Cup. Iran is the first Asian country that can start planning for the global event and second only to Brazil, which downed Paraguay last week to qualify for the tourney.

