Iran claims strike on US destroyer in Indian Ocean

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Corps said the warship had been hit using Ghadr-380 and Talaieh missiles, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment.

Talaieh is described as a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometres away. According to the IRGC, it is a smart missile able to change targets mid-mission, enhancing its strategic capabilities.

The target was located more than 600 kilometres from Iran’s borders at the time of the “powerful strike”, the IRGC said.

The destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker when it was hit, the statement added, claiming that the strike triggered “widespread fires” on board both vessels.

The IRGC said it had launched an operation codenamed True Promise 4 in retaliation for Israeli-American strikes that began on Saturday.

It claimed to have hit numerous sensitive and strategic targets, as well as carrying out counterattacks against multiple American interests across West Asia, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The Corps has vowed to continue Operation True Promise 4 until “the enemies’ complete defeat”.