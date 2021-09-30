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Army Commander
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Iran’s army commander in chief, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, warned Monday that any attempt by US aircraft carriers to approach the Strait of Hormuz would be met with force, saying Iran has deployed “cruise missiles and combat drones.”04 May 2026-20:31
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The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force has urged families of US military personnel deployed to West Asia to contact their relatives, alleging that casualty figures are being censored by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).02 Apr 2026-10:16
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Tens of thousands of people have attended funeral processions in Tehran for Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes last week, according to Iranian media.01 Apr 2026-18:35
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The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force has warned that his troops will “incapacitate” the United States and Israel if they launch a ground invasion of the country.26 Mar 2026-15:19
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Reports about the death of Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Amir Hatami have been denied, said the army’s press service.28 Feb 2026-14:53
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has promoted his top army commander to a four-star general, his office said on Saturday, just weeks after Kyiv's surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region, News.az reports citing Reuters .
24 Aug 2024-20:17
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The Israeli army confirmed on Thursday the killing of a Hamas commander in an airstrike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.20 Jun 2024-20:16
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