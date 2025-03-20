Iran condemns U.S. air raids on Yemen, Israeli attacks in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday strongly condemned continuous U.S. airstrikes on Yemen and intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

His remarks came after U.S. airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen starting Saturday and intensified Israeli assaults on Gaza since early Tuesday.

Baghaei voiced deep sorrow over civilian casualties, including innocent women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in Yemen caused by what he called U.S. "military aggression."

He said the countries providing Israel with arms, financial and political support were accomplices in the Israeli "crimes."

The simultaneity of the U.S. attacks on Yemen with the intensified genocide in Gaza left no doubt about the "joint U.S.-Israeli conspiracy ... to eliminate any call for solidarity with and support for the oppressed Palestinian people," he said.

The United States launched a new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday evening, which, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, wounded at least nine people, including seven women and two children.

This marked the second U.S. strike on the area since Saturday, when earlier raids killed 53 people and wounded 98, including many women and children.

In the Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on a crowd of mourners in the north on Wednesday evening killed at least 16 Palestinians and injured over 30 others.

News.Az