Iran confirms strikes on its territory

Iran has confirmed that strikes were carried out on the country's territory, News.Az reports citing Iranian state television.

According to the report, explosions were heard in the city of Natanz in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, where the main nuclear facility is located.

"Loud explosions were heard in Natanz, which hosts one of the main uranium enrichment facilities," the report said.


