At least 2 killed in fresh Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

At least 2 killed in fresh Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

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At least 2 people were killed and 10 others injured in a fresh Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Friday despite a temporary ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Health Ministry, the strike targeted the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, resulting in the casualties.

On Thursday, at least 29 people, including four members of a family, were killed and 42 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.

In response to Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, Israel has waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing nearly 2,600 people, and displacing over 1 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17. An earlier truce was reached in November 2024.

News.Az