Iran considers closing Strait of Hormuz

Iran considers closing Strait of Hormuz
Iran is contemplating closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to recent Israeli airstrikes, according to Esmail Kowsari, a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

"We have many options to retaliate against the enemy, and military responses are only part of our measures," Kowsari said, adding Iran would make "the best and most decisive decision," News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The threat comes as Iran launched "True Promise 3" operation Friday night, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets.

Israeli forces continued strikes Saturday, hitting military bases, industrial facilities and Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.

Iran's government said "punitive actions" against Israel would continue "whenever and wherever necessary."


