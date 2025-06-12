Iran declares its full preparedness to respond to any threat

During his visit on Wednesday to the operational units of the IRGC Navy’s First Naval Zone, Salami emphasized Iran’s readiness and strengthened military capabilities amid regional tensions.

Salami stressed the strategic significance of the Persian Gulf and its surrounding areas in Iran’s defense doctrine.

He stated that the IRGC Navy is capable of engaging in close-range naval battles and managing long-range maritime warfare. He highlighted the notable expansion of the Navy’s fast-attack boats and the “astonishing development” of its missile and drone capabilities.

“We are fully prepared to respond to any threat scenario,” Salami asserted.