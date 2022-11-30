Iran demonstrates different attitude towards Turks due to national origin discrimination: Expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a different attitude towards Turks in Iran due to discrimination based on nationality, Mashallah Razmi, a writer, journalist and an expert on the South Azerbaijan national movement, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a roundtable themed “The Cry of Lake Urmia”, the expert noted that South Azerbaijan is currently faced with four major problems.

“These are issues related to language, culture, discrimination and economy. We are not allowed to learn our language, and our culture is insulted. There is a different attitude towards Turks in Iran due to discrimination based on nationality. Besides, our economy is also negatively affected,” Razmi said.

The expert also touched upon the environmental issue, considered one of the main problems in South Azerbaijan.

“About 11 million people live near Lake Urmia. The lake contained more than 40 million cubic meters of water. Currently, the essential part of the lake is dried up,” he added.

News.Az