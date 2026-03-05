Iran denies launching missile towards Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has released a statement denying firing any missile towards Türkiye.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced its respect for the sovereignty of Türkiye and rejected firing any missile toward Turkish territory," said a statement by the General Staff, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Over 300,000 displaced in Middle East, UNHCR says

WHO raises alarm over attacks on health care in Iran, Lebanon

Trump claims he should have a say in choosing Iran’s next leader

Iran — defender of islam or enemy of muslim countries?

The ministry said that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.

Fragments that fell in the Dortyol district of southern Hatay province belonged to the interceptor used to destroy the threat, the ministry added.

“Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our citizens are at the highest level,” the ministry said, noting that there were no casualties.

News.Az