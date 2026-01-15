Yandex metrika counter

Iran denies plans to execute protesters

  • Politics
  • Share
Iran denies plans to execute protesters
Photo: Al Jazeera

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the government has no plans to execute antigovernment protesters, adding that “hanging is out of the question.”

His comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that he had been assured planned executions in Iran had been halted and that killings of protesters had stopped, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

 
 
 

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      