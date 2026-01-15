His comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that he had been assured planned executions in Iran had been halted and that killings of protesters had stopped, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Iran denies plans to execute protesters
Photo: Al Jazeera
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the government has no plans to execute antigovernment protesters, adding that “hanging is out of the question.”