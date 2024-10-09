Iran denies UK claims of terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's foreign ministry strongly refuted claims by a senior British security official that Tehran has planned multiple potentially deadly attacks in the UK, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Tuesday, Ken McCallum, Director General of MI5, the UK’s domestic security service, claimed that Iran was behind a surge of plots on British soil, escalating tensions between the two nations. McCallum asserted these activities represent an “unprecedented pace and scale” of Iranian aggression.In response, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the allegations as “repetitive accusations” lacking evidence. Baghaei countered by accusing Britain of harboring “terrorist” groups that exploit freedom of speech to incite violence.This war of words marks the latest escalation in the strained relationship between London and Tehran. The UK has been a vocal critic of Iran’s nuclear program and its support for regional proxies. Iran, in turn, has accused the UK of meddling in its internal affairs and supporting its adversaries.The diplomatic standoff comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the escalating rivalry between the West and both Russia and China.

