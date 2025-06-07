Iran discusses Gaza crisis with Pakistan and Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held discussions with his Pakistani and Egyptian counterparts about the recent developments in Gaza and the escalation of Israeli regime atrocities.

In one of the phone calls, Araqchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Adha, News.Az reports citing Tasnim news.

They also talked about the latest regional and international developments, including Israel’s most recent acts of aggression against Lebanon and Syria.

Araqchi and Ishaq Dar also stressed the need for the unity of the Muslim world.

In the other telephone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza.

The Israeli war on Gaza has killed at least 54,677 Palestinians and wounded 125,530 since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

News.Az