Iran earthquake injures more than 300 people

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah has killed at least three people and injured more than 300 others.

There were reports that the quake was felt as far away as Baghdad

A shallow earthquake struck at 2:43 a.m. local time (2213 UTC) at a depth of about 10 kilometers about 26 kilometers southwest of the city of Javanrud in Iran's Kermanshah province, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including two that measured above 4.0 on the Richter scale, DW reported.

Rescue teams were sent to the city of Tazehabad, where most of the casualties were reported.

According to state television, the two dead were a pregnant woman and a 70-year-old man who suffered a heart attack.

Kermanshah governor Houshang Bazvand said at least 500 buildings were destroyed.

