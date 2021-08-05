Iran, EU hold nuke talks in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and visiting European Union (EU) official Enrique Mora held talks on the Iran nuclear agreement, according to a briefing release put on Iran's Foreign Ministry website Thursday.

During their meeting on Wednesday, Zarif said that the problems in the process of deal implementation were created by the U.S. violation of its commitments and unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

He also pointed to the challenges facing the Vienna talks aimed to reviving the 2015 accord, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), criticized the stances held by three European countries involved in the Vienna talks and their "inaction" towards the U.S. breach of its nuclear commitments in recent years.

In a separate meeting in Tehran, Mora, deputy secretary-general and political director of the European External Action Service, held talks with Abbas Araqchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and senior nuclear negotiator.

They exchanged views about mutual cooperation and relations between Iran and the EU in different areas, including the JCPOA.

Araqchi stressed the need for the removal of U.S. unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Mora is visiting Tehran to attend Iran's newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi's swearing-in ceremony.

