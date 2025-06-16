Iran extends cancellations of flights in and out of country

Iran extends cancellations of flights in and out of country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's aviation authorities say flight cancellations will be extended to 02:00 local time on Tuesday (23:30 BST Monday), state-controlled media reports, News.az reports citing BBC.

Iran's airspace has been closed to commercial flights since last week.

Israel's military says that it has achieved "full aerial control above Tehran", as Israeli jets use Iranian airpsace to strike targets in the country.

News.Az