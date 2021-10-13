Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways: Washington on Tehran’s anti-Baku statements

Iran has been a destabilizing actor in many ways, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing, News.Az.

Price made the statement commenting on the question about Iran’s statements against neighboring country Azerbaijan.

“When it comes to Iran’s regional activities, we have been very clear, broadly speaking, where we stand. Iran has been a destabilizing actor in many ways, including its support to proxies, its support to other regional actors, its threats and coercive statements more broadly,” Price added.

