Iran holds air force drill - media

The Iranian air force held its annual military exercise to show off its ability to safeguard the country's airspace, IRNA news agency reported.

The drill took place near the central city of Isfahan, a region that is home to the country's key nuclear facilities, including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant. Isfahan also has an air base that played a major role during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

The military spokesman for the two-day drill, Gen. Masoud Rouzkhosh, said it aims to improve and update capabilities of the air force, as well as display Iran's military power.

He said fighter jets, bombers and drones will be tested during the drill near Isfahan, about some 400 kilometers, or 250 miles, south of the capital, Tehran.

