Iran imported 73m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Iran has imported over 73 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Vice Chairman of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehrdad Jamali, IRNA reports.

Jamali said on Tuesday that the 59th consignment of the vaccines arrived in Iran today.

The latest batch includes 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, he further noted.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced that 36,908,191 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 15,824,520 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.

