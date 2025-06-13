Iran launches missile strike on central Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning on Friday that missiles had been launched from Iran, targeting central Israel. A subsequent alert declared that "all of Israel is under fire," indicating a widespread and serious threat across the country.

IDF wrote on Telegram that several alerts were triggered in regions around the country, and instructed the public to search for protected areas and remain there until further notice, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The public is asked to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command. At this time, the Air Force is working to intercept and attack wherever necessary to eliminate the threat. The defense is not hermetic, and therefore the instructions of the Home Front Command must continue to be obeyed," it was stated in the post.

According to local media, several explosions were heard in Tel Aviv while over 200 missiles were launched.

News.Az