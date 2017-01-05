Iran pushing for international home appliance brand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is pushing for one internationally viable home appliance brand as well as two or three nationally competitive ones by the year 2025 according to a national policy overview set up by the Ministry of Mine, Industry, and Trade.

The international brand will have the ability to hold a good market in the countries that are neighbors with Iran, the Director General of Metal Industries and Home Appliances Office of Iran's Ministry of Mine, Industry, and Trade, Abbas Hashemi, said.

Iran's annual import of home appliances is close to $500 million a year at the present, Trend reports.

News.Az

News.Az