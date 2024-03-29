Iran refutes reports of appointing new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Iran refutes reports of appointing new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, currently serving as Iran's ambassador to Baku, will remain in his position until the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran resumes its operations, an Iranian diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the source, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi's tenure was originally scheduled to end last summer.

However, he has been instructed to continue in his role until relations normalize and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran reopens.

News.Az