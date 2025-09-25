Iran reiterates support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Iran supports peace and stability. We believe that the future of the region and the world will be built on cooperation, trust, and mutual activity,” he emphasized.

