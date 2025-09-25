Yandex metrika counter

Iran reiterates support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

  • Politics
  • Share
Iran reiterates support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
Photo: Getty Images

Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Iran supports peace and stability. We believe that the future of the region and the world will be built on cooperation, trust, and mutual activity,” he emphasized.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      