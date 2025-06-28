Iran reopens central, western airspace to int'l transit flights: ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Saturday reopened its airspace in central and western areas to passing international flights, the Roads and Urban Development Ministry announced, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was made following the approval of the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) of Iran and completion of security and safety assessments by the relevant authorities, ministry spokesman Majid Akhavan said in a statement.

He added the country had earlier reopened its eastern airspace to domestic, international, and passing flights, stressing that no flight would land in or take off from Iran's airports in the northern, southern and western parts.

In another statement, the CAO said the country's airspace in the northern, southern, and western parts would remain closed until 14:00 local time (1030 GMT) on Sunday.

Iran closed its airspace on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas. Following a 12-day aerial conflict, a ceasefire between the two sides was achieved on Tuesday.

