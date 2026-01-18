Iran restores Google access following blackout, IRGC-linked Tasnim says

An illustration of a smartphone with Google's logo, resting on a laptop keyboard. (photo credit: JarTee/Shutterstock)

Access to Google services has been restored in parts of Iran following an internet blackout, the state-linked Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.

Access to the search engine "has become available to all mobile phone lines and internet companies," the report claimed.

The report comes amid an internet blackout that started at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 8 during nationwide anti-regime protest activity across the Islamic Republic.

