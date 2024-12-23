Iran, Russia expected to ink partnership agreement in early 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran and Moscow are expected to sign a comprehensive partnership agreement as early as mid-January 2025, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"This will be done at a bilateral meeting in the coming future. God willing, the agreement will be signed at the end of the month of Dey [the tenth month of the Iranian calendar, which corresponds to the period between December 21 and January 19 in the Gregorian calendar]," the spokesman said, News.az reports, citing Russian media. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 4 that he anticipated a new fundamental agreement with Tehran to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Russia.According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the date of the visit has not been set yet but Moscow and Tehran have no intention of postponing the signing of the comprehensive partnership agreement.

