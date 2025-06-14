Iran's defence network activating – reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's defence network has started operating in Tehran, Hormozgan, Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan, News.az reports citing the country's Tasnim news agency.

The agency also reports that a large number of drones were identified and destroyed during the day in the western provinces and Qom.

Footage shared by the agency, which the BBC has not verified, appears to show flashes and explosions in the sky.

