Iran's MFA calls for accountability from IAEA chief on nuclear issue

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a strong response to recent remarks by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, News.Az reports.

Grossi stated, “We did not have any evidence of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move into a nuclear weapon.” However, the Iranian MFA Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticized this statement as coming too late, accusing Grossi of previously obscuring this truth in an allegedly biased report.

According to Baghaei, this report was used by the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the UK) and the United States to justify a resolution accusing Iran of “non-compliance.” The ministry claims that this resolution then served as a pretext for what it calls “a genocidal warmongering regime” to launch a war of aggression against Iran, including attacks on its nuclear facilities.

The spokesperson warned of the consequences of misleading narratives, stating, “Misleading narratives have dire consequences, Mr. Grossi, and demand accountability.” He accused Grossi of betraying the nuclear non-proliferation regime and turning the IAEA into “a partner to this unjust war of aggression.” Furthermore, Baghaei criticized the agency for becoming “a tool of convenience for non-NPT members to deprive NPT members of their basic right under Article 4.”

News.Az