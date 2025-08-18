Iran's president leaves for Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Yerevan on Monday to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The president was seen off at Mehrabad Airport by Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Leader’s aide Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi, and several cabinet members, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

During the visit, Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold talks with Armenian officials on bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

Speaking to reporters before departure, the president underlined that his trip to Armenia comes as part of a broader initiative to strengthen Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.

“This visit is in continuation of the trips we have prioritized to neighboring states. Based on the policies and the view of the Leader, our neighbors are a priority for building relations,” he said.

News.Az