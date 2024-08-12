Iran's response to Israeli actions to be severe but just — general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran's response to Israel's actions will be firm yet proportional, Brigadier General, Deputy Chief of Operations of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Ali Shadmani told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 Forum, News.az reports.

"From Iran's point of view, [by assassinating Hamas politburo chairman Ismail Haniyeh], the terrorist group has disturbed the security balance in the region. The world majority has no say here: a strong country like Iran will have to retaliate. The method of retaliation was determined by our spiritual leader. It was not an easy choice," he said."There are two forces at play in this environment - the situation in the region and domestic issues. All statesmen have unanimously come to the conclusion that the response should be strong yet measured," the general added.

News.Az