Iran says no concerns over food supply despite external pressures

Iran says no concerns over food supply despite external pressures

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A senior Iranian lawmaker has said there are no concerns over the supply of agricultural products and essential goods in the country, adding that potential external pressures, including reported threats of a naval blockade, would not affect the agricultural sector due to the country’s high level of domestic self-sufficiency.

Alireza Abbasi, deputy chairman of parliament’s Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Environment Commission, said around 90% of the country’s agricultural needs are met locally, with the remaining share manageable, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

He told Tasnim that Iran’s climate allows year-round production and noted a six-month wheat harvest period, running from late March to late August across different regions.

Abbasi said wheat output has risen significantly in recent years, reaching 12 million tonnes in 2023 and eliminating the need for imports. He added that this year’s harvest is expected to reach between 10 and 11 million tonnes, supported by favourable rainfall.

He said any limited impact on other sectors could be mitigated through government action and public cooperation.

News.Az