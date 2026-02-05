Iran seizes two vessels allegedly carrying smuggled fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have seized two vessels allegedly engaged in fuel smuggling near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf, discovering more than one million liters of illicit fuel onboard.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the vessels were part of an organized fuel-smuggling operation active in waters surrounding the island, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Officials confirmed that inspections of the ships uncovered over one million liters of smuggled fuel.

In connection with the case, 15 foreign crew members were arrested and transferred to judicial authorities to face legal proceedings.

According to officials, the seized vessels had been operating within a coordinated smuggling network over the past several months.

The IRGC stated that the operation followed a period of intelligence gathering, continuous surveillance, and operational monitoring.

IRGC naval forces ultimately identified, intercepted, and seized the vessels, effectively shutting down the illegal smuggling activity.

News.Az