Iran set to resume flights to Europe

The announcement was made by Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hossein Pourfarzaneh during a news conference on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Pourfarzaneh stated that the first flight will be carried out from Tehran to Paris on February 31.The Tehran-Paris flight is set to be carried out by Iranian private airline, Iran Airtour Airlines, the official said.Another Iranian airline, Qeshm Air, will also carry out flights to “two European destinations”, he further said, but added that details will be announced later.Flights between Iran and Europe were suspended in mid-October 2024 after the EU imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic over allegations that it had sent drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Iran vehemently denied the allegations.

