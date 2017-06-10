Iran signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets, APA’s Tehran bureau reported.

Aseman CEO Hossein Alaei said the Airlines was ready to order another 30 of the same planes once the delivery of the first order was finished.

IRNA reported that the deal for 60 jets would be worth $3 billion, saying Aseman would pay 5 percent and seek financing for the rest.

Alaei said following the signing ceremony that the first aircraft will be handed over to them in 2020.

According to him, from 2020 to 2024, all the planes will be transferred to Iran.

News.Az

News.Az