Iran slams Trump’s “baseless” claims of meddling in Gaza ceasefire talks

Iran has forcefully denied claims made by former US President Donald Trump accusing Tehran of interfering in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, calling the remarks “utterly baseless” and politically motivated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded on Monday after Trump alleged that Iran had “interjected themselves” into the latest round of ceasefire talks in Qatar, claiming they were influencing Hamas's decisions. The comments came during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I think they got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders. And that’s not good,” Trump stated.

In reply, Baghaei emphasized that Iran supports all efforts aimed at ending the war and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza, but categorically denied any interference in the negotiations. “Hamas negotiators are fully capable of discerning and pursuing the best interests of the oppressed people of Gaza, rendering any third-party interference unnecessary,” he said.

Baghaei went on to accuse the US of attempting to “deflect responsibility and obscure its complicity in Israel’s crimes.” He condemned Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, highlighting the deaths of nearly 60,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—as well as the blockade that has led to a catastrophic famine.

He added that the US should focus on halting weapons shipments to Israel, pressuring Tel Aviv to end the violence, and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. “Iran, in unison with the majority of nations, strongly condemns the genocide in Gaza,” he stated.

The war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. According to latest figures, at least 59,921 Palestinians have been killed, over 145,000 injured, and 134 have died from famine and malnutrition due to Israel’s blockade of aid.

The Iranian statement comes amid growing international pressure for a lasting ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access into Gaza.

News.Az