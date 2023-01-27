Iran spreads disinformation about attack on Azerbaijani embassy (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed attack was carried out on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4), News.Az reports citing Trend.

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured. The incident is currently being investigated.

According to the informed sources, the culprit of the incident is Yasin Huseynzade, an Iranian citizen, and there are suspicions that he is connected with the special services of Iran, primarily with the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps].

The Tehran police stated that the attacker came to the embassy with two children and that the killer was looking for his wife, who was "hiding" in the embassy.

The real situation is as follows: if the embassy guards had not stopped the attack, all embassy employees were planned to be killed.

The police in the area have not made any attempts to prevent the terrorist attack, and currently, no operational actions are being taken.

The statement of the Iranian side is a lie and is aimed at diverting attention from the terrorist associated with the Iranian special services and creating a false opinion in the local and international community.

The video footage from the surveillance camera at the Azerbaijani Embassy also proves that the statements of the Iranian side are false.

The attacker was not with children, according to the Iranian side, he was alone and intended to kill all the embassy staff.

News.Az