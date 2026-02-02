Yandex metrika counter

Iran summons EU ambassadors over IRGC blacklisting

  • Region
  • Share
Iran summons EU ambassadors over IRGC blacklisting
Photo: Reuters

Iran has summoned the ambassadors of all European countries with embassies in Tehran following the European Union’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

Baghaei described the EU’s move as a “strategic mistake” and “an insult to Iran,” adding that the summoning of ambassadors was only a “minimum step,” News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

He said Tehran is considering further measures in response to the decision.

On January 29, EU foreign ministers agreed to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” organization, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, marking a significant and symbolic escalation in the EU’s stance toward Tehran amid its deadly crackdown on protests.

"Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise," she said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      