Iran summons EU ambassadors over IRGC blacklisting

Baghaei described the EU’s move as a “strategic mistake” and “an insult to Iran,” adding that the summoning of ambassadors was only a “minimum step,” News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

He said Tehran is considering further measures in response to the decision.

On January 29, EU foreign ministers agreed to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” organization, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, marking a significant and symbolic escalation in the EU’s stance toward Tehran amid its deadly crackdown on protests.

"Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise," she said.