Iran supreme leader calls for improving domestic production

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for improving the situation of domestic production and creating new job vacancies in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of high-ranking officials on the occasion of beginning of the new Iranian calendar year, Ayatollah Khamenei said the issue of production and creating job opportunities requires serious supervision and follow-up, Khamenei’s official website reported Apr. 10.

He further spoke about the need to restrict imports in order to help the domestic production and said the imports of those goods that damage the domestic production should be banned.

However, this doesn’t mean that the country must ban the imports of products which aren’t sufficiently produced in the country, added Khamenei.

Everyone should know that job vacancies will not be created in the lack of factories and domestic production, he said.

Khamenei also warned that unemployment will cause several social problems and corruption as well as dissatisfaction with the government.

