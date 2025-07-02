Iran, Tajikistan foreign ministers discuss regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral ties in the wake of the recent joint aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran.

During the conversation, Minister Muhriddin strongly condemned the military assault, calling it a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law, News.Az reports, citing Mehr News Agency.

He expressed the Tajik government's deep condolences and solidarity with the Iranian people.

Muhriddin noted that Dushanbe has raised its voice against the attacks in international forums and bilateral meetings, reaffirming Tajikistan’s support for Iran and its confidence in the resilience of the Iranian nation.

Minister Araghchi, in turn, expressed appreciation for Tajikistan’s principled stance. He described the united reaction from regional and Islamic countries as a reflection of growing international awareness of the dangers posed by Israel’s repeated violations of international norms.

He also called on international bodies, including the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to fulfill their responsibilities in holding the "genocidal regime" accountable for its actions and ensuring adherence to international law.

The conversation underscored the growing regional concern over recent escalations and the emphasis on diplomatic solidarity in the face of mounting tensions.

News.Az