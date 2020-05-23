Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites: president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eased restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations that mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.

Shrines, some of which became focal points of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, will reopen on Monday, he said. Worshippers have to heed social distancing and use face masks and bring their own gloves and prayer rugs, ISNA news agency reported.

Rouhani said last week that the shrines would open for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon.

All workers in the country will return to work next Saturday, Rouhani said. “We can say we have passed the three stages regarding the coronavirus,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az