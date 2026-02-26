Iran, US agree to resume talks after consultations in capitals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Iran and the US have wrapped up another round of talks in Geneva and agreed to resume dialogue after consulting with their countries' leaders, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the mediator between the two sides, said.

"We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran. We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna," Oman’s top diplomat wrote on X, News.az reports, citing TASS.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Zelenskyy: Next Ukraine peace talks likely in Abu Dhabi

EU imposed sanctions against 54 Belarusian security officials and 7 legal entities

US-Iran talks wrap up

Kenyan charged with luring young men to fight for Russia in Ukraine

He also thanked all participants in the process for their efforts, including the negotiators from Iran and the US, representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the Swiss government for organizing the meeting.

News.Az