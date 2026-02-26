US-Iran talks wrap up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi has confirmed that the third round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran has concluded.

“We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran. We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals,” Albusaidi wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and our hosts the Swiss government.”

News.Az