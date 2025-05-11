Iran-U.S. nuclear talks in Oman conclude, with date for next round yet to be set

Fresh negotiations between Iranian and U.S. officials over Tehran's nuclear program concluded in Oman on Sunday, with more talks expected, as Iran publicly reaffirmed its commitment to uranium enrichment, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Though Tehran and Washington both have said they prefer diplomacy to resolve the decades-long nuclear dispute, they remain deeply divided on several red lines that negotiators will have to circumvent to reach a new nuclear deal and avert future military action.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff held the fourth round of talks in Muscat through Omani mediators, despite Washington taking a tough stance in public that Iranian officials said would not help the negotiations.

Araqchi said the talks were "more serious and more straightforward compared to the previous three rounds".

"We now understand each other better and hope to make further progress moving forward ... Iran's uranium enrichment must continue, although its scope and level may change," Araqchi told state TV.

A senior official from President Donald Trump's administration said Sunday's "direct and indirect" discussions had lasted more than three hours.

"We are encouraged by today's outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future," the official said.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X that the Iran-US talks included "useful and original" ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an "honourable" agreement.

The next round of talks will be held once both parties have consulted their leaderships, he said.