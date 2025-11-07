Iran: U.S. role in Israeli aggression was clear "from the start"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran stated that it has been clear from the outset that the United States was involved in Israeli aggression and crimes against the people of Iran.

“Remember when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared, on 13 June 2025, that Washington had no role in the Israeli regime’s act of aggression and terrorism against Iran, insisting that it was a ‘unilateral action’ by Israel and that ‘we are NOT involved in strikes against Iran’?” Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on his X account on Friday, News.Az reports. citing IRNA.

Calling the statement “an outright lie,” he added, “From the very beginning, it was clear that the United States was a full participant in Israel’s crime of aggression against the nation of Iran.”

“Now, the U.S. President himself has exposed that lie by openly admitting, ‘I was very much in charge of that,’ effectively confirming that Washington was actively involved in that unlawful attack.”

Baqaei also said, “This admission constitutes irrefutable evidence of America’s direct involvement and active complicity in Israel’s unprovoked act of aggression against Iran. It also stands as an unambiguous acknowledgment of U.S. responsibility for a wrongful act and a serious breach of international law.”

“The United States must be held accountable for this flagrant violation and the atrocious wrong it has committed.”

United States President Donald Trump has claimed responsibility for Israel’s initial attack on Iran, which contradicts previous claims by US officials that Tel Aviv had acted unilaterally and with no coordination with Washington. “Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.

News.Az