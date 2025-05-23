Iran-US talks start in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran's nuclear issue has kicked off in Rome, Italy.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the US mission, News.Az reports, citing ISNA.

The US delegation also includes State Department Director of Policy Planning Michael Anton. On the Iranian side, Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, along with Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, are participating.

The consultations are taking place at the Omani ambassador's residence, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi serving as mediator.

News.Az