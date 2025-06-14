Iran vows continued strikes on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has vowed that "punitive action" against Israel will continue "whenever and wherever necessary" following recent missile strikes.

"It was necessary to take punitive action in response to the terrorist and brutal act of the Zionist regime," Mohajerani said, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

She said the strikes were "essential for restoring our national pride and reclaiming the rightful rights of our people."

"Following the order of the commander-in-chief and in coordination with the armed forces, an action was taken to punish this regime. Naturally, such measures will continue," she said.

Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets Friday night in "True Promise 3" operation.

The strikes retaliated for Israeli attacks that killed six senior Iranian military officials including Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami.

Israeli forces continued strikes Saturday morning, hitting Tehran's Mehrabad Airport and killing 60 people including 20 children.

Iran's air defense systems are active in Tabriz, Khoramabad and Kermanshah.

News.Az