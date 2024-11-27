Iran vows to activate thousands of advanced centrifuges in response to IAEA resolution

IR-6 centrifuges at an exhibition of nuclear industry achievements, Tehran, Iran, April 10, 2019. Photo: Meghdad Madadi via Tasnim News Agency

Iran set to activate several thousand of its domestically manufactured advanced centrifuges in response to a recent Western-backed resolution by a UN nuclear watchdog, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

Speaking at a meeting with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno at a meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Cascais, Portugal, Araghchi confirmed Iran’s retaliatory action, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Araghchi said the retaliatory measure was to come in reaction to the UK, France, and Germany’s forwarding the United States-backed resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors and the body’s adoption of the resolution, which took place on Friday.He considered the European trio’s policy towards the Islamic Republic to be “confrontational and meddlesome,” calling the approach unjustifiable and unconstructive.The official urged that various regional and international matters, such as the Iranian nuclear energy program, rather be treated realistically and in line with international law.Araghchi and Bueno also addressed various other regional and international issues, including the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

News.Az