Iran warns of 'decisive' retaliation over reported ceasefire breaches

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned alleged violations of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, warning that the Islamic Republic will respond “decisively” to any attack.

During a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian denounced reported strikes on the islands of Lavan and Siri on Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to any aggression,” he said.

According to Press TV, the attacks occurred despite the announcement earlier on Wednesday of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire following 41 days of intense fighting between Iran and the US–Israeli coalition.

Later on Wednesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after Washington received a 10-point proposal from Tehran.

Amid reported Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Pezeshkian said Iran’s proposal, which outlines a framework for a permanent end to the war, includes provisions for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

He also praised Pakistan’s “constructive” efforts to halt the conflict.

Pezeshkian said Tehran’s acceptance of the ceasefire, despite what he described as repeated US violations of commitments and international law, demonstrated Iran’s “responsible and authoritative” approach.

He urged regional and global actors to “seize this opportunity to put pressure on the aggressors in order to avoid repeating the strategic mistake”.

The Iranian president added that Tehran’s approach hinges on the other side’s genuine commitment to negotiations and adherence to its obligations.

He also reiterated that security in the Strait of Hormuz depends on a complete cessation of what he described as US–Israeli aggression.

For his part, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Iran for accepting Pakistan’s proposal for a ceasefire.

He stressed that all parties must adhere to the agreement and called on Israel to immediately halt its strikes on Lebanon.

Sharif also reaffirmed Islamabad’s readiness to engage with regional countries to promote peace, stability and security in the Persian Gulf and West Asia.

News.Az