Iran warns of war if US takes military action

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warned on Wednesday that any military action by the United States would be treated as the beginning of a full-scale war.

Rejecting the idea of a limited or symbolic strike, Shamkhani said such scenarios were an illusion, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

He stressed that any US military move, regardless of its source or scale, would prompt an immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented response.

According to Shamkhani, Iran’s retaliation would target the core of Tel Aviv as well as all parties supporting what he described as the aggressor.

